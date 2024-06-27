Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 40,864 shares.The stock last traded at $44.44 and had previously closed at $44.49.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $750.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 578.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after purchasing an additional 570,069 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,943,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

