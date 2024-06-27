Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,518 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.22. 746,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,679. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
