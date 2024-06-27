Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,518 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.22. 746,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,679. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.