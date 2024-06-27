Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 623,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $165.98. 1,367,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

