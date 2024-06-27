Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IAC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of IAC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Up 0.3 %

IAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

