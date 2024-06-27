IoTeX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.59 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $385.68 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,934 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,929 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

