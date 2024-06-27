Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.42

Shares of Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as low as $18.11. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 2,073 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Isabella Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.04.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.09). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Isabella Bank Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

