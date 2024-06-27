iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.94% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $75,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 511,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.43. 19,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.