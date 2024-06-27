iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.46. 1,540,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,274. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

