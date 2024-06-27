iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Stake Decreased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 574.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 251.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,895 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

