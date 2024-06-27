iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Lifted by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after buying an additional 261,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. 1,111,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,115. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

