iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,641. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

