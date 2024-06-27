iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

