iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Trading Up 0%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 11,902 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 8.78% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

