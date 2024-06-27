iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.97. 728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

Get iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.