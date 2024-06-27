iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,568,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 31,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,090. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

