iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.08. 580,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,851. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

