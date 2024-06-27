iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,943,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,190,563. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

