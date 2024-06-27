iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,615 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

