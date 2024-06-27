iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,813,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $171.84. 760,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

