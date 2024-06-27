iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,189. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.69 and a 200-day moving average of $328.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.