iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.05. 93,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,597. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.