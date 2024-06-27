iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sar Wealth Management Group LLC

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 5.0% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.21. 91,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.