iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.59. 166,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.48. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $266.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

