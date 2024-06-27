iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lowered by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

