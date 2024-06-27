iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,080,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $112.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

