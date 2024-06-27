iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 938,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $47,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,207,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,208 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 678,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,501,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 548,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,017. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

