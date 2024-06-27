iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 307,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 150,217 shares.The stock last traded at $93.75 and had previously closed at $93.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

