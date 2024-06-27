iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Boosted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $151.24. 794,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

