Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells C$64,639.80 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$17.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.98. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Ivanhoe Mines last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$23.25.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

