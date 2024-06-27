Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells C$64,639.80 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80.
Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$17.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.98. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
