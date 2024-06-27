James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $402.47

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.47 ($5.11) and traded as low as GBX 332 ($4.21). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 347.56 ($4.41), with a volume of 3,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.52 million, a PE ratio of 970.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 340.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 401.44.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

