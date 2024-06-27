Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 416 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117,239 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.65. 958,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

