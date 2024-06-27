Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1,300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $507.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,545. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.48. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $396.76 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $543.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

