Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

