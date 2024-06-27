Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HMC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 347,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.