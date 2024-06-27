Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,744 shares of company stock worth $31,286,630 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $317.93. 156,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,087. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $321.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

