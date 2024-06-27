Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.08. 179,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

