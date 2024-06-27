Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.83. 5,295,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

