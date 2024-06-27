Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 193,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,097. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

