Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded up $8.65 on Thursday, reaching $250.44. 239,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,382. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.90 and its 200-day moving average is $230.67. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

