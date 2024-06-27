Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.06. 362,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,602. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $201.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

