Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 33.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 3.0% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 260,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $4,757,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 4,624,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348,575. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

