Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $38,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. 1,943,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

