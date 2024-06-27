Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

T stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,259,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,647,063. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

