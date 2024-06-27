Jefferies Financial Group Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $145.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.65.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,012,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

