Jennifer Leyden Sells 12,428 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $40,142.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.4 %

GETY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 1,162,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GETY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

