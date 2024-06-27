Jennifer Leyden Sells 12,428 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $40,142.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GETY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 1,162,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.35.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
