Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DRTGF stock remained flat at $17.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

