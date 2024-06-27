Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jet2 Price Performance
Shares of DRTGF stock remained flat at $17.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.43.
Jet2 Company Profile
