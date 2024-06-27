JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Sold by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 435,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $11,364,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 251,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the period.

BBHY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 319,521 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2979 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

