JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target to $21.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBT

HBT Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

HBT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. HBT Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.