JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $22.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.