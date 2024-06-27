JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.55 and last traded at $199.46. Approximately 1,793,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,160,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $571.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

